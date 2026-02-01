Sri Lanka Confirm Final Squad For T20 World Cup 2026, Dasun Shanaka To Lead Co-hosts

Sri Lanka have announced their final squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Dasun Shanaka will lead the strong 15-member Sri Lankan contingent for the showpiece event. Sri Lanka have been pitted in Group B alongside Zimbabwe, Oman, Ireland and Australia.

Sri lanka are the joint host alongside India and will play all their group stage matches on their home soil. They will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo, followed by matches against Oman, Australia and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka will take on England in a 3-match T20I series in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026. They failed to qualify for the tournament last time, but this time ICC has expanded it from eight to a 20- team affair.

Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Eshan Malinga.

Advertisement

(More To Follow)