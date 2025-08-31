Sri Lanka Cricket Sanctioned By ICC For Code Violation During ODI Series Opener Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Cricket has been found guilty of maintaining a slow-over rate in the ODI series opener against Zimbabwe. The International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned the Charith Asalanka-led side for their actions by imposing a fine.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka delivered a solid outing at the Harare Sports Club in the 1st ODI. Both sides showed explosive batting and commanding bowling skills throughout the play.

Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka Fined By The ICC

The Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe began with a massive win for the island nation, as the Charith Asalanka-led team sealed a triumph in the first ODI.

At the Harare Sports Club, the Charith Asalanka-led side secured a win in a high-scoring thriller over the hosts. However, Sri Lanka was found in breach of a code, and the ICC took swift action.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned Sri Lanka Cricket for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI match against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka has been docked five per cent of its match fees for the code breach, as they were found to be one over short of the allotted time target.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," a statement from the ICC mentioned.

Jeff Crowe, the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, had imposed the sanction over the team. There was no need for a formal hearing as the Sri Lankan skipper had accepted the offence and the proposed sanction.

SL & ZIM Deliver High-Scoring Thriller In ODI Series Opener

A strong showcase from both sides set the stage for an exciting encounter. While batting first, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka scored a commanding 92-ball 76 to start strong.

While Nishan Madhushanka was taken down for a 13-ball duck, the middle-order put up a firm showcase as Janith Liyanage delivered an unbeaten 47-ball 70. Kamindu Mendis also put up 57 runs off 36 balls as SL took the score to 298/6.

In response, Zimbabwe put up a decent showcase after opener Ben Curren fired off 70 runs. Skipper Sean Williams scored 57 runs, while Sikandar Raza put up a commanding 92.