Sri Lanka Enlist Lasith Malinga As Consultant Fast Bowling Coach Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka has appointed legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as a consultant fast bowling coach ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed in a statement that Malinga's appointment is on a short-term basis, effective from 15th December to 25th January 2026. Having skippered the team to the title against India in 2014, Malinga brings a wealth of experience in the fast-bowling department, according to the ICC website.

Boasting 107 wickets from 84 T20I appearances and best known for his death bowling nous, the 42-year-old has mentored and coached in T20 franchise leagues since his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021.

He also played the role of Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach in 2022. Sri Lanka will be looking to make the most of his experience as they braces to co-host the upcoming global event starting February 7.

The island nation is slotted in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. The former champions will face off against Ireland in their opening fixture on February 8 at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

