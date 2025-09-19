Sri Lanka Star Dinuth Wellalage's Father Dies Mid-Match, Video Of Sanath Jayasuriya Revealing Tragic News Goes Viral During Asia Cup 2025 Match vs Afghanistan | WATCH

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lankan cricketer Dinuth Wellalage could not hold his tears back when coach Sanath Jayasuriya revealed the tragic news that his father had passed away. Wellalage's father suffered a heart-attack during the Asia Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

In the clip that has now gone viral, Jayasuriya can be seen near the boundary ropes, putting his arms around Wellalage to console him. The cricketer, gutted, removes Jayasuriya's hand as he walks off trying to hold onto his tears.

‘The team is a tight place’

On commentary, former Sri Lankan cricketer Russell Arnold said on Sony Sports Network: “Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter's."

"Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage," he added.

Lanka Qualify For Super 4

With an emphatic six-wicket win, Sri Lanka ensured they got the better of Afghanistan to enter the Super 4.