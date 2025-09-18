Asia Cup 2025: Rohit Sharma Acknowledged For Mentoring Abhishek Sharma's Growth In T20I Format: 'He Has Put This Habit'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on Oman in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Friday, September 19.

The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A at the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. India hold the top spot in the Group A table with four points and have a net run rate of +4.793.

India's Journey At Asia Cup 2025 So Far

The Men in Blue started their journey in the eight-team tournament with a commanding nine-wicket victory over UAE, on September 10. In their second fixture, India defeat their arch-rivals, Pakistan by seven wickets.

The Men in Blue will end their voyage in the group stage after locking horns against Oman.

Former Cricketer Showers Praise On Abhishek Sharma

While speaking on Sony Sports, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma, calling him a 'dominating' player. He added that every player in the team has played a role behind Abhishek's success, but it was Rohit Sharma who originated it.

Jadeja further added that it was Rohit Sharma who started the habit.

“He (Abhishek Sharma) is a dominating player. What I will add is that the entire team have played a role in his success because to accept that we will play in this manner, Rohit Sharma originated this. He isn’t here, but he has put this habit,” said Jadeja as quoted by India Today.

Abhishek Sharma played two matches at the Asia Cup 2025, scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 210.34 and an average of 30.50.

The 25-year-old made his T20I debut in 2024 against Zimbabwe. Since then, Abhishek Sharma played 19 matches and 18 innings, amassing 596 runs at a strike rate of 195.41, and an average of 33.11.