Sri Lanka Suffer Another Setback As Matheesha Pathirana Hobbles Off The Field Due To Hamstring Injury

Sri Lanka was handed a fresh setback as pacer Matheesha Pathirana was pulled off from the match against Australia on February 16, 2026. The player has reportedly sustained a hamstring injury and will likely not return for the ongoing clash against Australia.

While bowling his first over, on his third ball, Pathirana halted the play as he held onto his left leg, having hurt his hamstring. After a check from the Sri Lankan physio, the player hobbled off the field as captain Dasun Shanaka bowled the remaining two balls of the over.

Matheesha Pathirana Leaves The Ground Injured

During the T20 World Cup match against Australia, Sri Lanka bowler Matheesha Pathirana went down with what looked like a serious hamstring injury. The incident happened in the third over of the match. Pathirana bowled an excellent 143kph ball to Mitchell Marsh, but was soon holding his hamstring, and it was immediately clear that the player would not be able to continue as he fell on the ground.

Advertisement

Soon, the physio was called on to the field, and after checking on Pathirana, he was helped off the field. This could be a serious issue for the Sri Lankan team, as their all-rounder Hasaranga is also currently sidelined after sustaining an injury.

Advertisement

Trouble For KKR