Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Campaign Gets Another Jolt, Matheesha Pathirana Likely To Miss Remainder Of Tournament: Report

Matheesha Pathirana could be in danger of missing out on the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a hamstring injury. The Sri Lankan fast bowler could not complete his first over against Australia and hobbled off the pitch after hurting his hamstring at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The T20 World Cup co-hosts already lost Wanindu Hasaranga due to injury, and losing Pathirana would be a massive disaster for Sri Lanka.

As per Sri Lankan media, Pathirana's scan reports are yet to arrive, but given the extent of the injury, the team management feels it might take 3-4 weeks for him to recover, effectively ending his chances of returning in time for the T20 World Cup. His injury will also put a massive dent in KKR's IPL 2026 hopes. The IPL 2024 champions had to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad, while Harshit Rana remains a doubt after he underwent surgery.

Binura Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka, alongside Nuwan Thushara and Milan Rathnayake, are likely to be the replacement options for Sanath Jayasuriya's side.



