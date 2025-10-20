Updated 20 October 2025 at 12:32 IST
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's World Cup 2025 Match In India?
Sri Lanka will play against Bangladesh at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 20.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka will square off against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Monday, October 20.
The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Sri Lanka are coming into this match after conceding a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against South Africa, on October 17, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka hold the seventh place on the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.564 after playing five matches.
On the other hand, Bangladesh hold the sixth place on the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.676 after playing five matches. Bangladesh are coming into this match after conceding a 10-wicket defeat against Australia on Thursday, October 16, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details
When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, October 20.
What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match get underway?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will get underway at 3 PM IST.
Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live TV telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga.
Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (Wk/C), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Sumaiya Akter.
