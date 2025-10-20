Harmanpreet Kaur Blames Smriti Mandhana After India's Heartbreaking Loss vs England in Women's ODI WC: 'Turning Point For us'

Ind-W vs Eng-W: It was a heartbreaking four-run loss for the India eves against their English counterparts on Sunday in Indore. Following their third consecutive loss, India are now on the brink of elimination. After the game on Sunday, Harmanpreet put the scanner on Smriti Mandhana claiming that the latter's dismissal was the ‘turning point of the game’.

Mandhana hit a brilliant 88 off 94 balls. Her knock was laced with eight boundaries. She perished trying to clear the ropes, which seemed to be an unnecessary shot at that point of the game. When Mandhana was in the middle, India seemed to be cruising to a win. Mandhana-Harmanpreet also stitched a crucial 125-run stand to get India's chase back on track after two early wickets.

'Smriti's wicket was something which was a turning point'

"I think Smriti's wicket was something which was a turning point for us and I still think we had too many batters. I don't know how things went the other way, but credit goes to England. They didn't lose. They kept bowling well and kept getting wickets there," Harman said at the post-match presentation.

"It (the feeling) is bad because you have put in so much hard work and you kept ticking the box till the end, but last 5-6 overs didn't go according to your plan. That's the worst but definitely it's a very heartbreaking moment," she added.

Can India Still Qualify For S/F?

Yes, there is an outside chance. But for that to happen, they need to win their next two game against New Zealand and Bangladesh.