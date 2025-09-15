Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Live In India?

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and Kamil Mishara celebrate after winning against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2025 | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Hong Kong in the 8th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Monday, September 15.

The match between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Sri Lanka hold the second place on the Group B standings with two points after winning their last fixture in the tournament.

The Sri Lankans are coming into this match after beating Bangladesh by six wickets in their last match, on September 13, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lankan keeper-batter Kamil Mishara was named the 'Player of the Match' during their win over Bangladesh. Mishara played an unbeaten 46-run knock from 32 balls at a strike rate of 143.75 during the run chase and helped Sri Lanka seal a win.

On the other hand, Hong Kong hold the bottom-most spot in the table after failing to clinch their maiden win of the tournament.

Hong Kong faced Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the tournament, and conceded a 94-run defeat on September 9. In their second match, Hong Kong suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh on September 11.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 15.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match get underway?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will get underway at 8 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?