Harry Brook Set For Bigger Responsibility In Ashes, Brendon McCullum Hints Youngster Could Replace Ollie Pope As Test Vice Captain

England white ball captain Harry Brook could be in line for a bigger responsibility. Brendon McCullum hinted the youngster could replace Ollie Pope as the vice captain for the upcoming Ashes.

Pope has been Stokes' deputy since 2023 and has led England on a number of occasions in the absence of Test captain Ben Stokes. He was in charge at Oval against India as Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Stokes has started training and is expected to be match fit ahead of the Perth Test on November 21.

Harry Brook Could Replace Ollie Pope As Test Vice Captain

The final T20I against South Africa was washed out, and the Three Lions missed out on a chance to secure the T20I series. As per ESPN Cricinfo, McCullum is expected to meet with ECB managing director Rob Key before he flies down to New Zealand. He revealed that he will have a discussion about the Australia tour, and the appointment of a new vice captain will be on the agenda.

“We will work on that one as well. We will chat about that over the coming days, as we finalise our Ashes squad.

"You're always looking at things, right? Every time you get together with a series, you discuss things. I think it's no secret that Harry Brook is emerging as a leader within English cricket, so that's something we need to work out. But whatever happens, a great team man understands that just because you haven't got a title, doesn't stop you from being a leader."

Ollie Pope's Position In England Team Under Danger?

England haven't secured the urn since 2015, and it will be a brilliant opportunity for the Three Lions to get the job done on Australian soil. Pope has cemented his position as the number three and has played a vital role for his side. The Surrey batter won three and lost two Tests as captain.