Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch
T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka take on Oman in a group-stage match of the T20 World Cup. The Group B match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
Sri Lanka vs Oman: Hosts Sri Lanka take on Oman in a Group B match. There is little to no doubt that Sri Lanka would start favourites. They have a better knowhow of the conditions and that would give them a massive advantage. The pitch is expected to be sluggish which means the spinners may have a huge role in the contest.
SL vs Oman LIVE Streaming And All You Need to Know
When will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman take place?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).
Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman match be held?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman start?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will start at 11 AM IST.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will be televised live on the Star Sports network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app.
OMA vs SL Squads
Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jay Odedra, Mohammad Nadeem
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
