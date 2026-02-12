Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch

Sri Lanka vs Oman: Hosts Sri Lanka take on Oman in a Group B match. There is little to no doubt that Sri Lanka would start favourites. They have a better knowhow of the conditions and that would give them a massive advantage. The pitch is expected to be sluggish which means the spinners may have a huge role in the contest.

SL vs Oman LIVE Streaming And All You Need to Know

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman take place?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).

Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman match be held?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will start at 11 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Sri Lanka-Oman will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app.

OMA vs SL Squads

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Sufyan Mehmood, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jay Odedra, Mohammad Nadeem