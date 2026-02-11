Arshdeep Singh One Wicket Away From Scripting History, India Pacer Eyes Elusive T20 Milestone In Namibia Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Arshdeep Singh Nears Historic T20 Milestone

In this upcoming clash, India speedster Arshdeep Singh will be eyeing a significant milestone in T20 cricket. The 27-year-old needs just one wicket to complete 250 scalps across all T20s.

The left-arm pacer has played 187 T20 matches and 185 innings, picking up 249 wickets at an economy rate of 8.55 and a bowling average of 22.46.

Arshdeep began his T20I career for India in 2022 against England in Southampton. Since then, he has featured in 77 matches and 76 innings, claiming 120 wickets at an economy rate of 8.47 and a bowling average of 18.88.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 27-year-old has represented only one franchise, the Punjab Kings. He has played 82 IPL games and 81 innings, taking 97 wickets at an economy rate of 8.99 and a bowling average of 26.49.

India Set To Face Namibia After Beating USA In Tournament Opener

During India’s match against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026, Arshdeep impressed with two wickets in his four-over spell, conceding just 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50.

India head into this contest after a stunning 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7. Suryakumar Yadav was named Player of the Match for his resilient knock, scoring an unbeaten 84 runs from 49 balls at a strike rate of 171.43, including 10 fours and four sixes.