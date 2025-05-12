'Standing In The Hall Of Fame': Royal Challengers Bengaluru Celebrate Virat Kohli's Test Cricket Career, Share Heartwarming Post

Virat Kohli Retirement: Former India skipper and Test player, often known as the 'King', Virat Kohli has finally decided to walk away from his favorite format, Test cricket, on May 12, 2025. The decision comes at a time when the IPL has been suspended for a week and the India team management is gearing up for an away Test series against England. Earlier this week, there were reports about Virat deciding to walk away from Test cricket, but everybody had doubted the piece of information considering that an important series is coming up.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," wrote Virat Kohli while announcing his retirement on social media. Virat Kohli has now retired from Tests and T20Is, but he will continue to represent the 'Men in Blue' in the ODI format.

The World's Gonna Remember Your Name Reads RCB's Tribute Post For Virat

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest to have played the game and will go down as one of India's most successful Test skippers of all time. The manner in which Kohli has redefined Test cricket will be remembered for generations to come.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took to their social media accounts and posted a heartfelt tribute for the former India Test skipper. The Bengaluru-based franchise used the lyrics of the song 'Hall of Fame', by The Script, featuring (link unavailable).

"Standing in the hall of fame, the world's gonna remember your name, the man with the brightest flame," wrote RCB on their tribute post for Virat Kohli.

Dissecting Virat Kohli's Numbers In Test Cricket

Virat Kohli, who has always been extremely vocal about his fondness for Test cricket, retires from the format on a high. The former India Test skipper has played 123 matches and has scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 and with a strike rate of 55.58.