Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Test Stats Comparison: Here Are Five Records Of The God Of Cricket That The King Could Never Go Past

Updated May 12th 2025, 13:34 IST
Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket after playing the format for 14 odd years. Kohli, also the former Test captain of India, made his debut in the format in 2011, and since then he had been India's main man in the red ball format. Virat Kohli, India's Test cap 269, has in many ways redefined the game and how it should be played. Virat has often been credited for making Test cricket interesting, and one cannot shy away from the fact that under Kohli, Team India was one of the most dominating traveling teams.
"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. 269, signing off," wrote Virat Kohli while announcing his Test retirement on his social media account.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket at The Age of 36; Here's Why Ex-India Captain's Shock Call is Untimely
"Sachin Tendulkar carried the burden of the entire nation for 21 years, so it's time we carried him on your shoulders," said a very young Virat Kohli just moments after India won their second ODI World Cup.
Since then, Kohli has always been considered as Sachin's cricketing heir. Hundred centuries is something that kept Sachin Tendulkar on his feet in the later half of his career. But once Virat showed the glimpses of batting genius that he is, he was always burdened with the load of going past Tendulkar's record. Here is a look at the five Test records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat Kohli couldn't go past in the longest format of the game.
ALSO READ | 'Shame on You, BCCI': Indian Cricket Board Faces Heat While Thanking Virat Kohli Over Retirement From Tests
Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but it is yet to be seen if he travels with the Indian team for his farewell trip. It was earlier reported that a highly influential figure was to speak to Virat regarding his Test retirement.
Hours later, Kohli has announced his Test retirement, and hence it is still uncertain whether he will play in England or not. The former India captain has achieved everything that the game has on offer, and hence he can always look back on his Test career and feel proud about it.
Published May 12th 2025, 13:34 IST