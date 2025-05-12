Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Test Stats Comparison: Here Are Five Records Of The God Of Cricket That The King Could Never Go Past

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket after playing the format for 14 odd years. Kohli, also the former Test captain of India, made his debut in the format in 2011, and since then he had been India's main man in the red ball format. Virat Kohli, India's Test cap 269, has in many ways redefined the game and how it should be played. Virat has often been credited for making Test cricket interesting, and one cannot shy away from the fact that under Kohli, Team India was one of the most dominating traveling teams.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. 269, signing off," wrote Virat Kohli while announcing his Test retirement on his social media account.

King vs God And The Records That Remained At A Touching Distance From Kohli

"Sachin Tendulkar carried the burden of the entire nation for 21 years, so it's time we carried him on your shoulders," said a very young Virat Kohli just moments after India won their second ODI World Cup.

Since then, Kohli has always been considered as Sachin's cricketing heir. Hundred centuries is something that kept Sachin Tendulkar on his feet in the later half of his career. But once Virat showed the glimpses of batting genius that he is, he was always burdened with the load of going past Tendulkar's record. Here is a look at the five Test records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat Kohli couldn't go past in the longest format of the game.

Most Test matches: This is one record that will be very hard to break for anybody. Let's just say that at this moment in time, it looks impossible to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test matches. Often regarded as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Test matches in his illustrious career, whereas Virat Kohli ends his career with 123 Test matches. There is still silence over Virat Kohli going to England for the five-match series. If he ends up playing his farewell tour, then his tally goes up to 128.

Most centuries: This is one record that Kohli was expected to break, but unfortunately, he did fall short of going past Sachin Tendulkar. But this does not take away the fact that Kohli is an all-time great and is one of the geniuses that the game has ever seen. Sachin Tendulkar has 51 Test hundreds to his name, whereas Kohli ends his career with 30 Test hundreds.

Test average: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, two generations, two greats. Two stalwarts of Indian cricket who have dominated the game like no other. The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar averaged 53.79 in the longest format of the game, whereas Virat Kohli ends his Test career with an average of 46.85.

Most Test Runs: Kohli and Sachin, they have scored runs around the globe and in all conditions. This makes them two greats to have ever played the game. Sachin ended his Test career with 15,921 runs, whereas Kohli called time on his career after scoring 9,230 runs.

All Eyes On The England Series

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but it is yet to be seen if he travels with the Indian team for his farewell trip. It was earlier reported that a highly influential figure was to speak to Virat regarding his Test retirement.