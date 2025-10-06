Star Cricketer Sanju Samson Appointed As Official Ambassador Of The Premier League In India

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named as the new official ambassador for the Premier League in India.

Sanju Samson Aims To Expand PL's Growth In India

Earlier on Monday, October 6, the Premier League announced the news of appointing Sanju Samson as the new brand ambassador of the league in India. The Premier League's main objective behind the appointment is to expand its growth in India.

Samson has always shared his love for football. The 30-year-old also revealed that he is a die-hard Liverpool fan. Apart from Liverpool, Sanju Samson is also the brand ambassador for the Indian Super League (ISL) club, Kerala Blasters.

Sanju Samson's Stats With Team India

Sanju Samson made his India debut in 2015 when he received his first call-up in the T20I squad against Zimbabwe. In the T20Is, Samson played 49 matches and 42 innings, amassing 993 runs at an average of 26.13 and a strike rate of 147.98. He hammered three centuries and three fifties in the T20Is for Team India.

The 30-year-old played his maiden ODI match in 2021 against Sri Lanka. In the ODIs, Samson played 16 matches and 14 innings, scoring 510 runs at a strike rate of 99.60 and an average of 56.66. He hammered one century and three half-centuries in the 20-over format.

Samson also has remarkable numbers in domestic cricket. In the first class, Samson played 65 matches and 107 innings, scoring 3834 runs at a strike rate of 59.95 and an average of 39.12. In the List A, the keeper-batter played 128 matches and 119 innings, amassing 3487 runs at a strike rate of 90.21 and an average of 33.85.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is mainly known for his performance in the T20s. He played 311 T20s and 295 innings, scoring 7761 runs at a strike rate of 136.78 and an average of 29.73.