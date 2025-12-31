Star English Batting Duo Continues To Hold Top Two Spots In ICC Test Rankings Despite Repeated Failures In Ashes 2025

It is fair to say that England have had a horrific run in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes barring the 'Boxing Day' Test match that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win at the iconic MCG was their first since 2011 'Down Under' and it was probably their biggest moment in the five-match series. The third and the final match of the series will be played in Sydney and England will want to secure another victory.

Throughout The Ashes, the English batters have been under heavy scrutiny and they haven't been able to play to their potential. England resorted to their attacking style of play on a tricky Melbourne wicket and secured their first win on the tour.

Joe Root And Harry Brook In Top Two Spots

Joe Root, despite scoring his first Ashes century in Australia, has had a horrid tour so far. Root has continued to struggle on Australian soil so far and it has reflected in England's performances in the ongoing Ashes. Despite not being amongst the runs, Joe Root has continued to be on the top of the ICC Rankings. Root has lost some rating points, but he has still held on to the number one spot. Courtesy of his stellar performance in the MCG Test, Harry Brook jumped three places and is now on the second spot.

Brook scored a 34-ball 41 and an unbeaten 18 from 22 in the Boxing Day Test match. Brook on the other hand managed only a 15-ball duck and 15 runs in the second innings. Root has lost 20 rating points and he is running the risk of losing the number one spot to his compatriot Harry Brook.

Speedsters Rise In Test Rankings