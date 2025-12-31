'Don't Let Them Decide': Australia Star Advised On Hanging Up His Boots On His Own Terms Prior To Final Ashes Test In Sydney

With just 1 Test match to go in The Ashes series, Australia have already reclaimed the iconic urn. The fifth and the final Test match of the series will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. England played spoilsport in Australia's Ashes party and defeated them in the Boxing Day Test match. Though the result of the MCG Test match isn't going to affect the outcome of the series, but as far as England are concerned, they finally managed to win their first game on the tour.

The Aussies on the other hand have plenty to ponder about. Their batting tanked and England made the most of the opportunity that was at their disposal. With one more Test match to go in the series, England will want the final score line to read 3-2, by the time The Ashes ends.

Michael Vaughan Opens Up On Khawaja's Future

There is an air of uncertainty looming around Usman Khawaja's international future. There hasn't been any official word from Khawaja, either on his future or on his retirement. Australia coach Andrew McDonald also said that he didn't have any conversation with Khawaja and he will play the Sydney Test.

Prior to the final Test, Michael Vaughan said that Usman Khawaja should decide his fate himself. According to Michael Vaughan Khawaja should decide and go out of international cricket on his own terms.

'I would say to Usman, 'Don't let them decide. You decide your destiny. If he doesn't do that, he runs the risk of his career ending not on his own terms. I can't think of a better way to say goodbye than at his home ground in an Ashes series. If Uzzie has got the energy and capacity to really want to fight on, yeah, I could see that happening, but leaving in Sydney in an Ashes series sounds pretty good to me,' said Michael Vaughan.

