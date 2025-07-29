Republic World
Updated 29 July 2025 at 17:12 IST

'Started Playing Dirty Games': Fans React to Gautam Gambhir-Oval Pitch Curator Verbal Spat at Oval Ahead of 5th Test

India vs England: Following the verbal spat between Gautam Gambhir and the Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis, social space has started to react in a very interesting manner.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Gambhir in an altercation with Oval pitch curator
Gambhir in an altercation with Oval pitch curator | Image: ANI Screengrab

India vs England: It was not the best training session for Team India at the Oval on Tuesday. The Indian team arrived at the Oval for their training session ahead of the fifth and final Test, but before things could get into full swing - coach Gautam Gambhir got into a verbal altercation with the Oval pitch curator. While it is still unclear as to what sparked it off, it is understood as per various reports that Gambhir was not happy with the facilities provided to them. Gambhir apparently told Lee Fortis that ‘you don’t tell me what to do' when the former threatened to call the cops. 

Following this unforeseen episode at the Oval, netizens have taken to social space and have started reacting. To be honest, the reactions are extremely wild because it is not confirmed why the incident transpired. 

‘England Playing Dirty Games’

Meanwhile, India would be a little under pressure as they are trailing in the ongoing five-match series 2-1. 

India at Oval

While Team India has played most of it's matches at this venue while touring the United Kingdom, they have managed to win only two games out of 15 played. The last tijme they played at this venue was against Australia in the World Test Championship final. 

Published 29 July 2025 at 17:07 IST