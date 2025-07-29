'Started Playing Dirty Games': Fans React to Gautam Gambhir-Oval Pitch Curator Verbal Spat at Oval Ahead of 5th Test

India vs England: It was not the best training session for Team India at the Oval on Tuesday. The Indian team arrived at the Oval for their training session ahead of the fifth and final Test, but before things could get into full swing - coach Gautam Gambhir got into a verbal altercation with the Oval pitch curator. While it is still unclear as to what sparked it off, it is understood as per various reports that Gambhir was not happy with the facilities provided to them. Gambhir apparently told Lee Fortis that ‘you don’t tell me what to do' when the former threatened to call the cops.