'Started Playing Dirty Games': Fans React to Gautam Gambhir-Oval Pitch Curator Verbal Spat at Oval Ahead of 5th Test

29 July 2025
India vs England: It was not the best training session for Team India at the Oval on Tuesday. The Indian team arrived at the Oval for their training session ahead of the fifth and final Test, but before things could get into full swing - coach Gautam Gambhir got into a verbal altercation with the Oval pitch curator. While it is still unclear as to what sparked it off, it is understood as per various reports that Gambhir was not happy with the facilities provided to them. Gambhir apparently told Lee Fortis that ‘you don’t tell me what to do' when the former threatened to call the cops.
Following this unforeseen episode at the Oval, netizens have taken to social space and have started reacting. To be honest, the reactions are extremely wild because it is not confirmed why the incident transpired.
Meanwhile, India would be a little under pressure as they are trailing in the ongoing five-match series 2-1.
While Team India has played most of it's matches at this venue while touring the United Kingdom, they have managed to win only two games out of 15 played. The last tijme they played at this venue was against Australia in the World Test Championship final.
29 July 2025