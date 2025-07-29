WATCH | Gautam Gambhir-Oval Pitch Curator Get Into a Fight Ahead of 5th Test

India vs England: Coach Gautam Gambhir was there at the Oval for Team India's training session on Tuesday, a couple of days ahead of the game. But, as per reports, he got into a heated argument with the pitch curator at the ground. The reason for the altercation is not known as yet. As per a report on TOI, Gambhir apparently asked the curator not to tell him what to do. Surely, seems like tensions are rising ahead of the big game starting Thursday. For the unversed, India are trailing in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

What Got Gambhir Angry?

It is rather surprising that an incident of such nature has come to light. And what is concerning is the timing of it. Gambhir was clearly unhappy with something and that is what got him upset. This does not augur well for the team as they are looking to win it at the Oval.

Gambhir recently hailed Rishabh Pant for his effort at Manchester. For the unversed, Pant came out to bat despite a fractured toe.

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh has done for this team. I hate talking about individuals. I have never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You have not only inspired this dressing room, but the next generation. This is what you have done and the legacy you have created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very well done, and the country will always be proud of you,” Gambhir said.

Has India Ever Won at The Oval?