WATCH: Steve Smith's Failed Attempt Of Tossing The Coin In New South Wales vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match Goes Viral

Players of the Australian cricket team are preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 edition of The Ashes. Australia are the defending champions of the coveted urn, and they will defend it against Ben Stokes' England, who have changed the method of playing Test cricket. The five-match Test series begins on November 21, 2025, and the first game will be played at the Perth Stadium.

The hosts of The Ashes, Australia, will be without the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins. In his absence, Steve Smith will be leading the hosts in the opening match of the series. Smith is currently playing the Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Australia vs England Test series.

Watch: Steve Smith Fails To Toss The Coin In Sheffield Shield Game

There is a lot riding on Steve Smith as he prepares for Ashes 2025-26. Captaincy is something that Smith has been good at, but even as a batsman, he will be crucial to Australia's hopes of retaining the coveted urn. Steve is in red-hot form, and he scored a ton on his Sheffield Shield return.

Advertisement

A moment is now going viral where Smith walked out to captain his domestic side, New South Wales, for the first time in eight years against Victoria. The match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Smith failed to toss the coin, and it left the broadcasters in splits. "I think he needs practice tossing the coin. That was a shocker," said an official broadcaster.

Watch The Video Here

England will be wary of the challenge that they have at their disposal, as beating Australia in Australia is no small deal. If Steve Smith gets going, it will be difficult for England to stop him.

Advertisement

Smith To Wear The Captain's Hat Once Again