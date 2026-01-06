WATCH: Umpire And Bowler Down, Outrageos 'Tracer Bullet' From Travis Head's Willow Catches Chris Gaffaney And Will Jacks Off Guard

After enduring three difficult 'Down Under' Ashes Tests and a win on Australian soil following a slump of 5,468 days, England have definitely looked in some sort of position to compete with Australia. With the series almost done and dusted and Australia already clinching The Ashes, Ben Stokes and his team are playing the final match of the series for a moral victory.

Barring the fourth Test match of the series that England won within two days, Australia have ticked all the boxes in this series and ended up defending the iconic urn within 11 days. In the fifth and the final Test match of the series, England did let go of their 'Bazball' template and piled up 384 runs in the first innings of the Sydney Test, but their efforts were nullified by a familiar face, Travis Head.

Travis Head's Tracer Bullet Stuns Will Jacks And Chris Gaffaney

Travis Head is currently in the form of his life and he continues to torment Ben Stokes and his side. In the ongoing Ashes, Travis Head has scored 600 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings. Head is averaging 66.67 in the series and has scored these runs with a strike rate of 87.59. In response to England's 384, Head steered Australia's ship and played a blinder of 166 runs off 163 balls as Steve Smith continued to anchor the innings.

Advertisement

Travis Head is known for his attacking style of play irrespective of the format and he almost took out Will Jacks and Chris Gaffaney while playing the blinder. While playing the infamous Sydney innings, Travis Head charged down the track and hit one straight to Will Jacks and umpire Chris Gaffaney who had little or no time to react to the shot.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here

Travis Head Creates History