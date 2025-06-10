Steve Smith Labelled As 'Animal' & 'Coach's Nightmare' By Australian Teammates Before Big-Money WTC Final Against SA

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates his century during Day 2 of the third Test match against India, at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane | Image: ANI

WTC Final: Players of the Australia cricket team have shared their thoughts on Steve Smith and hinted that he could be the trump card for the side as they head into the summit clash. The veteran has been designated as the side's vice-captain, and his explosive skills make him a standout. Smith's teammates have shared their thoughts and agreed in unison that the batter is a menace in the nets.

Steve Smith Touted As A Nightmare Ahead Of WTC Final

The World Test Championship Final is just a day away, and the anticipation remains higher than ever. The one final Test would crown the new champs in red-ball cricket, and two heavyweight Titans are up for battle for the coveted mace. Defending Champs Australia would seek to reclaim the mace, while South Africa aims to end their longstanding drought.

Both sides have showcased exemplary performance throughout the WTC cycle, and the showdown at Lord's would determine the ultimate Test side. Australia has formed a menacing side, and Steve Smith is touted as a genuine threat to the opposition.

In a video shared by ICC on Instagram, players of the Australian National Cricket Team were seen sharing their thoughts on Steve Smith. The veteran is part of the upcoming WTC Final, and his teammates Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon have labelled him an 'Animal in the nets.' Pacer Josh Hazlewood deemed him as 'Coach's Nightmare' and that he was the first to arrive and last to leave the nets.

The WTC Final Will Put Two Titans To Test

Australia has developed a well-balanced squad having players like Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Sam Konstas, Beau Webster and more, with Pat Cummins leading the side. Stars like Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood are returning from injury, but they have proved themselves beneficial while training. Hazlewood, in particular, was in form during his IPL 2025 run with RCB, where they won the coveted title.