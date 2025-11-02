'Stop Jinxing': Iceland Cricket Prematurely Congratulate Indian Team For Winning Maiden Women's World Cup; Get Trolled

Ind-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup: India is taking on South Africa in the final of the Women's WC at the DY Patil stadium on Sunday. The game is currently on as we write, yet Iceland Cricket, known for their bold and quirky posts on social media, came up with another. Iceland Cricket's official social media handle has already congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and her Indian team for successfully beating South Africa and clinching their maiden WC title. The truth is - that has not happened as the game is still happening.

‘First to congratulate India’

"We wish to be the first to congratulate India on their maiden Women's World Cup win. Fresh from beating Australia, one of female sports all time great teams, they have clearly already secured a thumping win over SA. Game over!"

Fans are now reacting to their post with ‘Stop jinxing’ messages. It is rather obvious that this is an attempt to jinx the game. Currently, India have posted 298 for seven in 50 overs after a brilliant display of batting by Shafali Verma. Shafali scored 87 off 78 balls. Her knock featured two sixes and seven fours.

Iceland Cricket Trolled

South Africa Women need 299 to win. It is a stiff chase and what makes it more difficult is the stage - it is the summit clash and hence there is bound to be scoreboard pressure while chasing. Interesting to see if dew plays a part in the game as the night sets in.

India would ideally like to pick up early wickets and put SA eves under pressure right from the start. The strip has played well and hence one cannot write off SA eves, at the moment.