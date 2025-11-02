Irfan Pathan Heaps Praise on India Allrounder After Hobart Heroics: 'Washington Sundar Looked Like Best Batter'

Ind vs Aus: Washington Sundar, playing his first T20I match of the tour on Sunday, did not get to bowl and that surprised many. But then, he came good with the bat when the team needed him the most. Pushed in a corner after the loss of quick wickets at the top in a 187-run chase, Sundar walked in and started taking on the Australian bowlers. He scored 49* 23 balls as he took India over the line. His belligerent knock featured four sixes and three fours.

Following the win, Sundar received praise from all quarters, but it was former India cricketer Irfan Pathan's take that stood out. Hailing him as the ‘best batter’, Pathan reckoned he completely justified his selection.

‘Looked like the best batter’

“Washington Sundar looked like the best batter, playing his first match after making a comeback, and what a remarkable return it was. He even got the chance to bat higher up the order and completely justified his selection. Although he didn’t bowl even a single over, his unbeaten knock of 49 runs was a match-winning innings. The way he played the short ball was exceptional," he said on his YouTube channel.

“Remember, Axar Patel had gotten out to a short ball, with both hands very close together, but Sundar handled those same short deliveries brilliantly, hitting big shots with ease. His technique looked much better, and the manner in which he played, even against the spinners, when he waited and played that ball outside off straight down the ground, showed that he’s in solid form. He was patient, composed, and fully justified his selection. His batting looked excellent, under control, and he single-handedly snatched the game away from Australia,” he added.

