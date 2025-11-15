'Stop Moral Policing': Michael Vaughan Brutally Trolled For Labelling Eden Gardens Pitch in Kolkata as 'Awful'

Ind vs SA: A total of 27 wickets fell in the two days played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 1st Test versus South Africa. The number of wickets that fell is high and hence the pitch is in the spotlight. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has a huge fan following in India for his comments has made another one. Vaughan has labelled the pitch being used in Kolkata Test as ‘awful’ and now that has not gone down well with fans, who are strangely giving it back to the Englishman. Fans believe these pitches are better than the pitches India played on during their tour to the UK earlier in the year.

Vaughan's tweet read: 'Awful pitch in Kolkata'

Vaughan TROLLED

Day 2 at Eden

The visitors ended Day 2 in deep trouble at 93/7, as India's spinners ripped through their batting line-up. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was the top performer, finishing the day with four wickets and once again proving why he is almost unplayable in home conditions.

At Tea, SA were 18/1, but the final session turned out to be a nightmare for them as they lost six wickets while adding just 75 runs, unable to counter the turn and accuracy of India's spin trio. In total, the day produced 15 wickets, three in the morning, six in the afternoon and six more in the final session.

