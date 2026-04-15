Sunil Chhetri Joins Mumbai Indians Training Session At Wankhede, Skipper Hardik Pandya Gifts MI Jersey To Indian Football Icon

IPL 2026: Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri paid a surprise visit to the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, ahead of their clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The atmosphere was electric as players welcomed the national team captain, who is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest sporting figures.

Hardik Pandya Gifts MI Jersey To Sunil Chhetri

Skipper Hardik Pandya added a special touch to the occasion by gifting Chhetri a Mumbai Indians jersey at the Wankhede.

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Mumbai Indians shared the moment on their official social media handle, captioning it: “Football royalty at the Wankhede.” The franchise also posted a heartwarming video capturing warm exchanges, smiles, and mutual respect, showcasing how cricket and football continue to inspire each other’s fan bases.

Chhetri’s presence delighted the MI squad and resonated with supporters, reinforcing the idea that sports transcend boundaries.

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Currently, Chhetri is India’s all-time top goal scorer and most-capped player, with 95 international goals in 157 appearances for the Blue Tigers. The 41-year-old is also the fourth-highest international goalscorer in history, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi.

MI Aim To Make Comeback In IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians sit ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.772. The franchise has played four matches so far, winning just once and suffering three consecutive defeats.