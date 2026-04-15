Noor Ahmad’s Magical Spell Earns Him Spotlight As CSK Hammer KKR In IPL 2026: 'He Seems To Really Scuttle Things'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a commanding 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad was named Player of the Match after his brilliant three-wicket haul in a four-over spell, conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.20. His performance shifted the momentum decisively in CSK’s favor. The Afghan spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, and Cameron Green in the second innings.

Noor Ahmad Hailed Following Magical Spell Vs KKR

Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan praised Noor Ahmad, highlighting his relentless pursuit of wickets.

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“The best part I love about Noor Ahmad is that once he gets a wicket, he always seems to pick up two or more. He never seems satisfied with just one. He always tries to do better and puts the opposition batters in trouble. He bowled an unpickable leg-spin delivery to Cameron Green by coming around the wicket. The way that ball slammed into the stumps showed the class of Noor Ahmad. It was a peach of a delivery,” McClenaghan said.

He further added, “Against Rinku Singh, Noor did not give him any room or width. He did not allow him to free his arms. Out of frustration, Rinku played a rash shot and got out. Once Noor Ahmad gets on top, he really scuttles things. He did it again, this time against KKR.”

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Noor Ahmad has now played 42 IPL matches, claiming 52 wickets at an economy rate of 8.28 and a bowling average of 23.75. He has also contributed 29 runs across 15 innings.