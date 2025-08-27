Updated 27 August 2025 at 07:51 IST
'Let Us Indians Worry About Our Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Bashes Overseas Cricket Experts, Asks Foreigners To Focus On Their Country's Cricket
India start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10, 2025. The 'men in blue' will play their first game against the United Arab Emirates
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav unveiled India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. A lot has been said and debated about a few selection calls that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took. Shubman Gill's inclusion in the Indian T20I team and his appointment as the vice-captain did not sit too well with the fans and the experts of the sport. A lot has also been said about Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion.
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Foreign Cricket Experts
After the BCCI unveiled India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, Sunil Gavaskar asked everybody to back the selected players. Gavaskar also went ahead and said that the BCCI has already made its decision and there is no point in discussing the ifs and buts as it is not going to change anything in the context of the team composition.
A lot of foreign players and experts expressed shock and concern around Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's snub from India's T20I team. This hasn't gone down well with Sunil Gavaskar who asked the foreign experts to focus more on their country's cricket and not add more fuel to the fire.
ALSO READ | AUS vs SA, 3rd ODI: Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh Rewrite Record Books, Go Past Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly In Unique List
"What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. They should focus on their country's cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket. Amazingly, when their country's teams are selected, there's hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection," wrote Gavaskar in his column for Sportstar.
ALSO READ | 'You Deserved Better': Netizens Share Heartfelt Tributes After Cheteshwar Pujara Announces His Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Big Dilemma For Gautam Gambhir
Shubman Gill's inclusion in the side has raised a lot of questions about the team composition. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been India's primary opener in the T20I format since 2024, but Gill being a top-order batsman and the vice-captain of the side is bound to replace either Sanju or Abhishek at the top of the order.
Even if Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma continue to open, Shubman Gill might play number three for India and it will mean that Tilak Varma loses his spot, considering the fact that Surya, the Indian captain, comes out to bat at number four.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 07:51 IST