'Let Us Indians Worry About Our Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Bashes Overseas Cricket Experts, Asks Foreigners To Focus On Their Country's Cricket

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav unveiled India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. A lot has been said and debated about a few selection calls that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took. Shubman Gill's inclusion in the Indian T20I team and his appointment as the vice-captain did not sit too well with the fans and the experts of the sport. A lot has also been said about Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Foreign Cricket Experts

After the BCCI unveiled India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, Sunil Gavaskar asked everybody to back the selected players. Gavaskar also went ahead and said that the BCCI has already made its decision and there is no point in discussing the ifs and buts as it is not going to change anything in the context of the team composition.

A lot of foreign players and experts expressed shock and concern around Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's snub from India's T20I team. This hasn't gone down well with Sunil Gavaskar who asked the foreign experts to focus more on their country's cricket and not add more fuel to the fire.

"What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. They should focus on their country's cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket. Amazingly, when their country's teams are selected, there's hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection," wrote Gavaskar in his column for Sportstar.

Big Dilemma For Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill's inclusion in the side has raised a lot of questions about the team composition. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been India's primary opener in the T20I format since 2024, but Gill being a top-order batsman and the vice-captain of the side is bound to replace either Sanju or Abhishek at the top of the order.