Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Indian Team Management For Snubbing Kuldeep Yadav: 'I'm A little Baffled That He Wasn't Picked'

India vs England: India named three changes for the third Test as Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep came back into the starting XI. Calls were made to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team, but the left-arm spinner needs to wait for his opportunity on English soil.

Sunil Gavaskar Lambasted Team India Management For Kuldeep Yadav Snub

Jasprit Bumrah also wasn't included in the starting lineup as the management decided to provide him adequate rest ahead of the 3rd Test as part of his workload management. India are trailing the five-match series after tasting a harrowing defeat at the hands of England in Leeds.

Kuldeep hasn't played much red-ball cricket in the last few years but was picked up in the Indian squad. The Edgbaston pitch offers something for the spinners, and Sunil Gavaskar has blasted the team management for snubbing the left-arm spinner again.

While commentating on Sony Sports, he said, "I'm a little baffled that Kuldeep wasn't picked, because on a pitch like this, where everybody says there's a little more turn."

He also criticised the inclusion of both Nitish and Washington, citing the fact that instead of solidifying the batting, they should concentrate more on bowling.

“If your top-order batters are not giving you the runs you expect, then Washington at seven or Nitish Reddy at eight won't necessarily fix that, because those weren't the batters who failed you in the first Test. You scored 830 runs. You didn't score 380 in two innings — it was 830-plus. That's a lot of runs.”

India Lost Two Wickets Before Lunch