Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Indian Team Management For Snubbing Kuldeep Yadav: 'I'm A little Baffled That He Wasn't Picked'

Updated 2 July 2025 at 18:46 IST
India vs England: India named three changes for the third Test as Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep came back into the starting XI. Calls were made to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team, but the left-arm spinner needs to wait for his opportunity on English soil.
Jasprit Bumrah also wasn't included in the starting lineup as the management decided to provide him adequate rest ahead of the 3rd Test as part of his workload management. India are trailing the five-match series after tasting a harrowing defeat at the hands of England in Leeds.
Kuldeep hasn't played much red-ball cricket in the last few years but was picked up in the Indian squad. The Edgbaston pitch offers something for the spinners, and Sunil Gavaskar has blasted the team management for snubbing the left-arm spinner again.
While commentating on Sony Sports, he said, "I'm a little baffled that Kuldeep wasn't picked, because on a pitch like this, where everybody says there's a little more turn."
He also criticised the inclusion of both Nitish and Washington, citing the fact that instead of solidifying the batting, they should concentrate more on bowling.
“If your top-order batters are not giving you the runs you expect, then Washington at seven or Nitish Reddy at eight won't necessarily fix that, because those weren't the batters who failed you in the first Test. You scored 830 runs. You didn't score 380 in two innings — it was 830-plus. That's a lot of runs.”
While coming to the match, India have lost two wickets before lunch. KL Rahul went back early after he failed to read a Chris Woakes delivery and played into his own stumps. Karun Nair and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the innings and the duo looked on purpose to help India pile a big total on day 1. But a brilliant Brydon Carse delivery forced Karun to commit a mistake, and he went back after a valiant 31 runs. Yashasvi looked in fine touch from the start and brought up his 11th half-century. The onus will be on captain Shubman Gill to finish day one with a positive momentum.
Published 2 July 2025 at 18:46 IST