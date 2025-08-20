'No Point In Discussing': Sunil Gavaskar Comes To Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir's Rescue, Urges Critics To Back India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

India's T20I squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup raises more questions than answers. The Asia Cup is a crucial juncture in India's journey to the T20 World Cup that will be played next year in India and Sri Lanka. India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and they will start the tournament as favourites. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar clarified that the Asia Cup squad doesn't indicate anything towards their plan for the World Cup, but this certainly is the stepping stone.

Sunil Gavaskar Backs India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar have come under fire for a few selections that they took with regards to the Asia Cup. Shubman Gill's selection in the T20I side and his appointment as the vice-captain of the team has created a huge stir among Indian fans and experts. Shubman, who was not even a part of India's World T20 squad, stormed his way back into the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

This selection call has left fans and experts infuriated. Despite leading his side Punjab Kings to their only second final and after scoring more than 600 runs in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League, Shreyas Iyer did not find a place either in the Asia Cup squad or in the travelling reserves list. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that there is no point in criticizing a squad that has already been picked.

"You can only pick XI in the match and you can only pick 15. Somebody has to miss out, that's just one of those in Indian cricket. No point in discussing whether A or B or C should've been there. The team is picked, we should back it fully. This is now our team. We shouldn't be saying A should've been there or B should've been there. That only creates controversy," said Gavaskar while speaking to India Today.

Gill Rewarded For A Stellar Show In England