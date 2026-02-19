Sunil Gavaskar Delivers Tough Love to Abhishek Sharma After India Opener Falters in T20 World Cup Group-Stage

Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has offered some stern advice to Abhishek Sharma after he failed to open his run account in the T20 World Cup group stage. The legend believes that the pressure of expectations is weighing on him, and shared guidance to get out of the form rut.

It has been a tough outing for Abhishek Sharma in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It was a monumental chance for the young cricketer to stand and deliver his way of cricket. However, Abhishek has failed to score in all three matches he has been a part of.

Gavaskar Gives Key Counsel to Abhishek Sharma After Poor T20 World Cup Showing

Sunil Gavaskar has offered some tough love to Abhishek Sharma before Team India kicks off its Super 8 campaign. He has advised the Indian opener to avoid forcing early boundaries and focus on getting off the mark.

Gavaskar further advised to spend time at the crease and follow on with his natural attacking gameplay after settling on the crease. He also highlighted that being patient would help him regain his confidence and rhythm.

"Abhishek Sharma is a lovely guy, but expectations seem to be weighing on him. If he had started well against USA, it would have been different. Now, the pressure of being the big six-hitter and top batter is showing. With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings.

"If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn’t force himself to play the big shots across the line. Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls don't matter. He can make up for them later. He needs to play smart at the start. Spend an over or two settling in, then play his natural game. First, just get off the mark. Every batter wants that first run. Once he gets it, everything will fall into place," Sunil Gavaskar said on the JioHotstar Network.

Abhishek Sharma Yet To Open ScoreHis Account In T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma suffered a triple whammy in the T20 World Cup group stage after going 0,0 and 0 in his first-ever T20 World Cup outing. Trouble continues to haunt the Indian opener as Abhishek Sharma was once again sent to the cleaners for a duck against the Netherlands.

It was a daunting sight for the number one-ranked T20I batter as he had his eyes closed and his head fallen back while walking back to the dressing room.

