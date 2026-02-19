WATCH | Shubman Gill Surprises Punjab's Ranji Trophy Team Players and Coaching Staff With Sneakers

Team India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill recently won hearts with his heartwarming gesture towards his Ranji Trophy teammates and coaching staff. The cricketer presented all of his Punjab teammates and coaches with Nike sneakers.

Shubman Gill returned to his domestic roots during the Ranji Trophy group-stage tournament, making a one-off appearance for the Punjab Cricket Association.

Despite his omission from India's T20 World Cup squad, Gill has been keeping himself active in the game by being part of Punjab Cricket.

Shubman Gill Brings Presents for the Punjab Cricket Team

The Punjab Cricket Association shared a video on social media that showed Shubman Gill bringing special gifts for the Punjab cricket team players and coaching staff.

The Indian Test and ODI captain brought Nike Air Force 1s for everyone for their performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubman Gill exclaimed that these sneakers are specifically made for India.

When the video was shot, the sneakers were unreleased in the market, and the Punjab team players and coaching staff were the only ones to own them.

The Punjab cricket players were seen getting their sneakers signed by Shubman Gill. The coaches were thankful to the Indian skipper for the gift, and also signed their shoes for them.

"Shubman spent quality time with the squad, sharing valuable lessons and advice from his journey and surprising both players and support staff with thoughtful gifts for their performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A gesture that reflects not just gratitude, but true leadership," the PCA wrote on social media.

Shubman Gill Kicks Off Training For IPL 2026

With the Indian Premier League season closing in, Shubman Gill has shifted gears to T20 cricket. The Indian Test and ODI skipper has joined the Gujarat Titans' pre-camp at the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

At the pre-camp practice, Shubman Gill trained rigorously in the nets, bringing out an array of shots in his arsenal. He brought out some big shots while training, with the pre-camp being led by head coach Ashish Nehra.