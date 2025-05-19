Sunil Gavaskar Exposes Gautam Gambhir; Blames India Coach For Not For Unfair Treatment Towards Shreyas Iyer During Stint With KKR in 2024

Former Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir was reckoned to be the big reason for the side's success in 2024, but then former India opener Sunil Gavaskar tends to disagree with that. As per Gavaskar, then-KKR captain Shreyas Iyer played an integral role as well. But unfortunately, Iyer did not get too much of the credit claims Gavaskar.

On Sunday, Iyer became the first captain in IPL history to lead three different franchises to a playoff qualification. Gavaskar reckons Iyer did not get the credit when he led KKR to the title.

'He didn't get the credit'

"He didn't get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It's the captain who plays a major role in what's happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout. See, this year he's getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs thus far. Apart from Punjab the other two teams are Gujarat and Bengaluru. Punjab have had a season to remember, winning eight out of 12 games. They find themselves at the third spot currently.

Iyer Has Hit a Purple Patch