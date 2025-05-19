Did Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB Pay a Huge Price For Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism? Reason Why BCCI Wants to Pull Out of ACC Events

Asia Cup 2025: Now that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has shown their reluctance to participate in any Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, this will be a huge setback for Pakistan. It is understood that the Indian board has taken this strong stance in the wake of the tensions with Pakistan. It is well-known globally that Pakistan sponsors terrorists and nurtures them in their country.

What PCB Stand to Lose?

That looks to be the big reason behind India's call. The BCCI know very well that any cricket tournament in Asia is not feasable without India. Reportedly, the Indian board took this stance because Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan interior minister, is also the ACC President.

The ACC will now face roadblocks like sponsorships and broadcast. For the unversed, all five full members of the AA - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan - get 15 per cent each from the broadcasting revenue. Pakistan is a country that is reeling under financial losses and any form of money for them would be helpful.

BCCI's Intention Behind The Call

The Indian board has taken this call in the wake of the tensions with Pakistan. The BCCI has taken this call because the ACC is led by a Pakistani minister. It is understood, BCCI's main motive behind the call is to isolate Pakistan from world cricket.