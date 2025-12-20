Sunil Gavaskar Gives Strong Verdict On Ishan Kishan's Inclusion In India's T20 World Cup Squad: 'His Current Form In SMAT 2025 Proves...'

T20 World Cup 2026: Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave a strong verdict on the team's selection process after wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was included in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Ishan Kishan Earns National Call-Up After Helping Jharkhand Win SMAT 2025

Ishan Kishan played his last T20I match for Team India in 2023 against Australia. Since then, he has failed to make it into the 20-over format side for Team India. However, the 27-year-old's recent performance in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 helped him earn a call-up in the squad.

Ishan Kishan captained the Jharkhand side and helped them win their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the finals, Jharkhand clinched a 69-run win over Haryana to win the title.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a 101-run knock from 49 balls at a strike rate of 206.12 in the finals. He was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the summit clash following his stupendous performance against Haryana. Ishan Kishan ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer of the SMAT 2025, amassing 517 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 197.33 and an average of 57.44.

Sunil Gavaskar Reflects On Ishan Kishan's Inclusion In India's T20 WC Squad

While speaking on JioStar, Sunil Gavaskar opened up on Ishan Kishan's inclusion in the squad, saying that it proves that domestic cricket performance must be the selection criterion and not just the IPL.

Gavaskar added that he is happy for Kishan since the 27-year-old made a 'fantastic' comeback by helping Jharkhand win the SMAT 2025.

"When you see someone performing, you pick him. Ishan Kishan has already been in the side and shown he can do it. That is a big plus. His current form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy proves that domestic cricket performance must be the selection criteria, not just the IPL. I am very happy for him. He was out of the team for a couple of years but made a fantastic comeback by leading his state team Jharkhand to a title-winning season," Sunil Gavaskar said on JioStar.

Ishan Kishan made his T20I debut for Team India in 2021 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the T20Is, the wicketkeeper-batter played 32 matches, scoring 796 runs at a strike rate of 124.38 and an average of 25.68.

Earlier on Saturday, December 20, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, attended the press conference in Mumbai to reveal the 15-member squad.