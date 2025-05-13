Sunil Gavaskar Requests BCCI To Respect Public Sentiment When IPL 2025 Resumes: 'No DJs, No Dancing Girls'

After a brief halt, IPL 2025 is all set to resume from May 17. Following rising tensions between Indian and Pakistan, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off, and the tournament was suspended for a week.

Sunil Gavaskar Wants Entertainment-less IPL 2025

On Monday, the BCCI announced that the IPL 2025 will resume from next Saturday in Bengaluru with a match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. 17 matches will be played across six venues and the final will take place on June 3. Sunil Gavaskar urged the BCCI to conduct the remaining IPL matches with less entertainment quotient as a mark of respect in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

In an interaction with Sports Today, the former Indian captain said, "What I would really like to see is, these are the last few matches. I think we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely... because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like all the show-sha baji that goes with it to not be there. Just the game to be played. Let there be crowd but no music. Let's not have the DJs screaming in the middle of an over. None of that.

"Let's just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. No dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones."

Operation Sindoor Was Launched To Eradicate Cross-border Terrorism