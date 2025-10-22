Updated 22 October 2025 at 17:55 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Approached By Former IPL Champions To Secure Ex-Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper's Services For 2026 Season: Report
Champions of IPL 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad had roped in Ishan Kishan for INR 11.25 crore at the Indian Premier League Mega Auction last year. Kishan had parted ways with Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024
Mumbai Indians narrowly missed out on their chance of winning the coveted Indian Premier League trophy for the sixth time in 2025. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings defeated the five-time champions by 5 wickets.
Mumbai last won the Indian Premier League in 2020, and since then, they couldn't add the sixth trophy to the cabinet. Mumbai will now have to go back to the drawing board and start preparing for the next edition.
KKR, MI and RR Approach SRH to Secure Ishan Kishan's Services: Report
Mumbai Indians will be mulling over the future of their biggest superstar, Rohit Sharma. The ex-Mumbai Indians skipper, who led the franchise to five titles, might have an uncertain future, and Mumbai certainly will want to have some clarity in their plans. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had huge expectations from Quinton de Kock, but he failed to fire for the three-time champions in IPL 2025.
For the unversed, Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the Indian Premier League in the past. According to a report in the Times of India, KKR, MI, and RR have approached Sunrisers for a potential trade/all-cash deal to rope in former Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan. As far as their current squad dynamics are concerned, these three franchises need a top-order wicketkeeper-batsman.
Mumbai Indians had parted ways with Ishan Kishan after IPL 2024 and picked South Africa's Ryan Rickelton. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman did perform pretty decently for the five-time champions, but Ishan Kishan's addition to the squad will allow the management to field an additional overseas player in their XI.
Dissecting Ishan Kishan's IPL Career So Far
Barring the 2025 season, young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has played all his IPL cricket for the Mumbai Indians. Kishan also won the IPL twice with Mumbai Indians, in 2019 and 2020. The youngster has played 119 IPL games and has scored a total of 2,998 runs at an average of 29.11. Kishan has scored 17 fifties and 1 hundred in his IPL career so far.
