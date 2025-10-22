Sunrisers Hyderabad Approached By Former IPL Champions To Secure Ex-Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper's Services For 2026 Season: Report

Mumbai Indians narrowly missed out on their chance of winning the coveted Indian Premier League trophy for the sixth time in 2025. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings defeated the five-time champions by 5 wickets.

Mumbai last won the Indian Premier League in 2020, and since then, they couldn't add the sixth trophy to the cabinet. Mumbai will now have to go back to the drawing board and start preparing for the next edition.

KKR, MI and RR Approach SRH to Secure Ishan Kishan's Services: Report

Mumbai Indians will be mulling over the future of their biggest superstar, Rohit Sharma. The ex-Mumbai Indians skipper, who led the franchise to five titles, might have an uncertain future, and Mumbai certainly will want to have some clarity in their plans. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had huge expectations from Quinton de Kock, but he failed to fire for the three-time champions in IPL 2025.

For the unversed, Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the Indian Premier League in the past. According to a report in the Times of India, KKR, MI, and RR have approached Sunrisers for a potential trade/all-cash deal to rope in former Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan. As far as their current squad dynamics are concerned, these three franchises need a top-order wicketkeeper-batsman.

Mumbai Indians had parted ways with Ishan Kishan after IPL 2024 and picked South Africa's Ryan Rickelton. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman did perform pretty decently for the five-time champions, but Ishan Kishan's addition to the squad will allow the management to field an additional overseas player in their XI.

Dissecting Ishan Kishan's IPL Career So Far