'Thank You Virat, Don’t Be Stranger': South Australian Cricket Association Posts Cryptic Kohli Tribute Amid Speculations Of His ODI Retirement

Virat Kohli is returning to his happy hunting ground, the Adelaide Oval, after 308 days. The former India skipper loves playing on this particular venue, and his records speak for themselves.

Kohli averages 65 on this venue, and he has scored a total of 975 runs across formats. Back in 2014, Kohli scored 115 and 141 runs in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Test on this very venue. Kohli also has 5 centuries in the Adelaide Oval, most by any visiting batter.

South Australian Cricket Association Shares Special Virat Kohli Tribute

Virat Kohli is one of the greats to have played the sport, and his name will be etched in the golden chapters of this beautiful game. Kohli playing in Adelaide is a sight to behold, as he never puts a foot wrong. "I love coming to this ground. I don't know what the connection is, but I just feel really good here," the former India skipper had said back in 2018.

Prior to the second ODI game that will be played between India and Australia, South Australian Cricket Association posted a special tribute for Virat Kohli. It is being speculated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might announce their retirement from ODI cricket, but right now, the star duo is grinding hard in Adelaide to help India level the ongoing ODI series.

"Thank you, Virat, for the memories, the magic, and the moments that will live on in the hearts of South Australians and cricket fans around the world. You’ll always be welcome at Adelaide Oval. Don’t be a stranger, mate," wrote South Australian Cricket Association on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

