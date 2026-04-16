Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer David Payne Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and England pacer David Payne has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to an ankle injury, announced the franchise on Thursday. Taking to their X, SRH wrote, "OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT David Payne has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery"





Incidentally, Payne himself was an injury replacement for Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards at SRH. Payne has played one ODI for England, in addition to 235 T20s, scalping 306 wickets from the same. He will join SRH for Rs 1.5 Crore.



Edwards was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL) last year with 19 scalps in 13 games at an average of 18.47, including a fifer and also scored 133 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.16, striking at above 168 with a best score of 46*.



SRH will next face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18. They are in fourth place in the table with two wins and three matches, giving them four points.