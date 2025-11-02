Sunrisers Hyderabad Unlikely To Release Indian Fast Bowler As IPL Trade Rumour Intensifies: Report

Mohammed Shami has remained a focal point of debate. The Indian fast bowler has been in red-hot form in the Ranji Trophy and has already picked up 15 wickets in two matches for Bengal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Unlikely To Let Mohammed Shami Leave

With the IPL trade window hovering on the horizon, several rumours have intensified everywhere. Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't have a desired IPL 2025 and missed out on a playoff spot after finishing 6th in the points table. The IPL 2024 runners-up will be adamant to put behind the agony and will eye a fresh start in IPL 2026.

Shami was bought for a whopping INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction but had less impact in the tournament. The 35-year-old picked up just six wickets in nine matches and had injury concerns during IPL 2025. Now it has emerged, despite his low returns, SRH are willing to keep the Indian fast bowler ahead of IPL 2026.

As per Cricbuzz, the Sunrisers received a number of trade requests for Shami and turned down all the proposals. They seem to be backing the fast bowler, who does appear to have rediscovered his form.

Mohammed Shami Hit Back At Ajit Agarkar

Shami did have an exchange of words with chief selector Ajit Agarkar after he was ignored for the West Indies Test series and the Australia white ball series. Agarkar insisted Shami was not called due to his fitness issues, but the Indian fast bowler hits back, saying, “Let him say whatever he wants. You’ve witnessed how I bowled. It’s all in front of your eyes to judge.”

