BOYCOTT Sunrisers in IPL 2026; Fans React After Kaviya Maran Buys Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction

The Hundred: Kaviya Maran, owner of Sunrisers franchise, faced backlash for buying Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed at the Hundred auction. Abrar was bought onboard for Rs 2.34 Cr. This is a move that no one saw coming as it was reported that an understanding has been reached between the IPL-based franchises to boycott Pakistan cricketers. It is not clear why she invested in a Pakistan player despite all the tensions that exist between India and Pakistan.

There has been no official statement on this from the Sunrisers franchise. Abrar would not be part of the Indian Premier League, but will represent the Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, the fast-paced 100-ball tournament in England. Kaviya Maran is now facing trolls. Here are some of the fan reactions.

