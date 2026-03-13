Updated 13 March 2026 at 08:22 IST
BOYCOTT Sunrisers in IPL 2026; Fans React After Kaviya Maran Buys Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction
The Hundred: Kaviya Maran, owner of Sunrisers franchise, faced backlash for buying Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed at the Hundred auction.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The Hundred: Kaviya Maran, owner of Sunrisers franchise, faced backlash for buying Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed at the Hundred auction. Abrar was bought onboard for Rs 2.34 Cr. This is a move that no one saw coming as it was reported that an understanding has been reached between the IPL-based franchises to boycott Pakistan cricketers. It is not clear why she invested in a Pakistan player despite all the tensions that exist between India and Pakistan.
There has been no official statement on this from the Sunrisers franchise. Abrar would not be part of the Indian Premier League, but will represent the Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, the fast-paced 100-ball tournament in England. Kaviya Maran is now facing trolls. Here are some of the fan reactions.
BOYCOTT Sunrisers
Advertisement
Kaviya Maran's Net Worth
Kavya Maran's estimated net worth is approximately 409 crore rupees as per a report by Jan Bharat Times. Though it pales in comparison to her dad's whopping Rs 19,000 crore net worth (he topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, btw), her numbers ain't too shabby either – proof she's got the business gene, and that too at a young age!
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 08:15 IST