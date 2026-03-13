Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • BOYCOTT Sunrisers in IPL 2026; Fans React After Kaviya Maran Buys Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction

Updated 13 March 2026 at 08:22 IST

BOYCOTT Sunrisers in IPL 2026; Fans React After Kaviya Maran Buys Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction

The Hundred: Kaviya Maran, owner of Sunrisers franchise, faced backlash for buying Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed at the Hundred auction.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kaviya Maran, Abrar Ahmed
Kaviya Maran, Abrar Ahmed | Image: ANI

The Hundred: Kaviya Maran, owner of Sunrisers franchise, faced backlash for buying Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed at the Hundred auction. Abrar was bought onboard for Rs 2.34 Cr. This is a move that no one saw coming as it was reported that an understanding has been reached between the IPL-based franchises to boycott Pakistan cricketers. It is not clear why she invested in a Pakistan player despite all the tensions that exist between India and Pakistan. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka Panel To Inspect M Chinnaswamy Stadium On March 13

There has been no official statement on this from the Sunrisers franchise. Abrar would not be part of the Indian Premier League, but will represent the Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, the fast-paced 100-ball tournament in England. Kaviya Maran is now facing trolls. Here are some of the fan reactions. 

BOYCOTT Sunrisers

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings Unveil New Match Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2026

Advertisement

Kaviya Maran's Net Worth

Kavya Maran's estimated net worth is approximately 409 crore rupees as per a report by Jan Bharat Times. Though it pales in comparison to her dad's whopping Rs 19,000 crore net worth (he topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, btw), her numbers ain't too shabby either – proof she's got the business gene, and that too at a young age!

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 13 March 2026 at 08:15 IST