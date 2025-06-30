Sunset, Coffee & Mountains: Rohit Sharma Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of India's 2024 T20 WC Win in Europe; Viral Pics

Exactly an year back, Team India won - under Rohit Sharma's leadership - clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados. Just after that historic game, Rohit, arguably the best white-ball batter of the generation, retired from T20Is. His decision to retire from T20Is surprised many as they reckoned he still could have continued playing for a season or two.

"Hard to sum up what we've been through in last three-four years. A lot behind the scenes, not what we did today, it's what we did before. A lot of high-pressure games, and we've been on the wrong side of it. Guys understand when the pressure is on what needs to be done, today was perfect example, stuck together with backs to the wall. We wanted this really bad, a lot of mind needs to come together, very proud of the bunch of boys and the management, giving us the liberty to play and that trust," Rohit said after India won 2024 T20 WC.

In the following months, just after the Australian tour - Rohit hung up his boots in Tests as well and hence he is not in Birmingham with the squad for the second Test.

Where is Rohit?

After the Indian Premier League, Rohit has recently been spotted in Europe with his family - vacationing. Rohit took to social space and shared photos of his family from the trip. The pictures are bright, colourful and perfect. Here are Rohit's pictures from the vacation.

When Will Rohit Play Next?

Rohit has not played any cricket since the IPL. Now that he has retired from Test cricket, he is also not a part of the England tour. Rohit, who is now solely going to feature in ODIs, will next been seen playing ODIs against Bangladesh. The three-match ODI series against Bangladesh will start from July 17.