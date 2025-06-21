'Superb, Superb, Superb': Rishabh Pant's Masterful Performance At Headingley Test Sparks Admiration From Sunil Gavaskar

The term 'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid!' mirrored through every Indian Cricket fan's ears as Sunil Gavaskar rained criticism on Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter's nature to hit unorthodox in a high-pressure situation led to his dismissal during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Pant was taken down by Scott Boland after a failed scoop shot, prompting an objection from the legendary Indian cricketer. The moment grew viral, as ads were developed around the incident.

Sunil Gavaskar Goes From ‘Stupid’ To 'Superb' After Witnessing Rishabh Pant's Knock

But the tables have turned significantly! Rishabh Pant stood out as Team India's Crunch Man in pressure situations at the Headingley Test with a sublime ton against England. The ideal blend of block and then go bonkers paid off well as he smashed his seventh Test ton on English soil. Sunil Gavaskar was prompted to exclaim his thoughts on the live broadcast. This time, he had nothing but praise.

When Rishabh Pant stood at 99, he smashed a six off Shoaib Bashir's flighted delivery. The southpaw batter stepped out with intent and smacked a one-handed six towards long-on.

As Pant broke out in celebration, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise with the 'S' word while on commentary duties. This time it was 'Superb, Superb, Superb!' as he exclaimed his admiration for Pant to stand out for the side in times of need.

At the end of day one of play in Headingley, Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged Pant's efforts in becoming a balanced cricketer in the game.

"Because he gives himself that time early on, it becomes easier for him to play those aggressive strokes later. When he defends, it's like he has all the time in the world. He's got enormous talent; I've seen his centuries in South Africa and Australia, and this one is right up there," Gavaskar said.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out The Somersault Once Again

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has a new trademark celebration as he brings out the somersault for the first time since the IPL. He delivered an acrobatic celebration to commemorate his century for the Lucknow Super Giants.