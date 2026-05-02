Suresh Raina Drops Massive Update On MS Dhoni's Availability For High-Voltage CSK vs MI Clash In IPL 2026: ‘Ab Aayega Na Maza'

CSK’s "Chinna Thala" has shared some exciting news for the fans. In a pre-show conversation, he mentioned that former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni might play his first game of the season today against their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, this Saturday.

MS Dhoni has not featured in a single game this season due to a calf injury, which has been a major topic of discussion since the tournament began. In his absence, the team's new addition, Sanju Samson, has been handling the wicketkeeping duties.

Suresh Raina Breaks the News

Just a few hours before the game, former CSK batter Suresh Raina revealed that Dhoni is set to make his season debut against the Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

“Aaj khel rahe hai shayad. Aaj khel rahe hai. Khel rahe hai bhai logo (He might play tonight. He is playing. He is playing, brothers),” said Suresh Raina on Jio Hotstar. After hearing this, anchor Jatin Sapru replied, “Ab aayega na maza (Now the real fun begins).”

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Mike Hussey on Dhoni’s Recovery

Yesterday, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey also provided an update, stating that Dhoni’s recovery from his calf injury has been progressing well and he will be seen back in action soon.

"Hopefully, he'll be back as soon as possible. I don't know if it's tomorrow or perhaps the match after that, but he's progressing really well," Hussey noted.

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According to Hussey, the primary hurdle for the veteran’s return isn't his form, but rather his physical conditioning. While the team remains fully confident in his technical abilities behind the stumps and with the bat, the focus has shifted to his sprinting capacity and endurance during the later stages of a match.

The Focus on Physical Conditioning

"I know he's been upping his running speeds, and that was probably the sticking point. I think we're very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping," Hussey explained.

"But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an inning where he's going to have to scan for those ones and twos. So, as soon as he's got the confidence in his calf, then I'm sure he'll give it the tick to be ready to go," Hussey said in a pre-match press conference.

The Final Decision