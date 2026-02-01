Suryakumar Yadav Admits 'Selection Dilemma' For Team India's Opening Role As T20 World Cup 2026 Looms

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that the team would encounter a serious selection dilemma in terms of the opening role as the road leads to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at home.

The Indian cricket team has a major dilemma regarding the openers. With the T20 World Cup closing in, the team management needs to figure out who would be the ideal opener alongside Abhishek Sharma in the marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue have two solid options in place: Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. While Kishan has warranted himself with a solid outing for the team, Samson has yet to redeem himself after failing to make a notable impact in the New Zealand T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav Flags Selection Headache for Openers in Team India With T20WC Approaching

Suryakumar Yadav has acknowledged that Team India would have a selection dilemma once Tilak Varma returns to the fold. The Indian skipper stated that while Tilak’s status remains uncertain, a final decision on the Ishan Kishan–Sanju Samson dilemma will be made, with the chosen opener revealed on 7th February.

“Tilak Varma’s status remains uncertain. I’ve got to know that he’s batting well and looking sharp. His return would create a selection dilemma, as all 15 squad members are playing XI contenders. The final call on Ishan Kishan versus Sanju Samson for the opener role will be revealed on February 7th,” Suryakumar Yadav said on the JioHotstar broadcast.

Ishan Kishan Certainly a Fan-Favourite as an Opener for Team India

The odds are certainly in favour of Ishan Kishan as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has earned the spot for himself with a clinical performance. A 43-ball 103 in the fifth T20I showcased his sheer dominance in the position.

Kishan's capacity to deliver while under pressure would affirm his stature as a valuable asset in the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma. Despite being slightly inconsistent, India could benefit from his presence in the opening slot in the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson, however, failed to make an impact in the competition. His homecoming in Trivandrum did not go well either, as the hometown hero was dismissed for just six runs.