  • News /
  • Cricket /
  Suryakumar Yadav, Ajit Agarkar Reach BCCI HQ in Mumbai Amid Rain to Announce India Squad For Asia Cup; Wait For Secretary Devajit Saikia Continues

Updated 19 August 2025 at 13:19 IST

Suryakumar Yadav, Ajit Agarkar Reach BCCI HQ in Mumbai Amid Rain to Announce India Squad For Asia Cup; Wait For Secretary Devajit Saikia Continues

Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already reached the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai amid rain. But, wait for Secretary Devajit Saikia continues.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Ajit Agarkar, Mumbai Rains, Devajit Saikia
Ajit Agarkar, Mumbai Rains, Devajit Saikia | Image: ANI
Asia Cup 2025: Amid all the rain in Mumbai, only captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have reached the Board of Control of Cricket in India headquarters on Tuesday to announce India's squad for the continental tournament. The announcement was reportedly scheduled to happen at 1:30 PM, but there is going to be a delay and that is because of the rain. 

ALSO READ: India Asia Cup 2025 And Women's WC Squad Announcement Live Updates

Why The Delay in Announcement? 

Why will there be a delay in the announcement as Suryakumar and Agarkar have already reached the venue? There is still going to be a delay as the wait for BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia continues. As per reports, a number of flights have been diverted and hence Saikia, who was supposed to reach Mumbai in the morning has been delayed. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 13:19 IST

