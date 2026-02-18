Suryakumar Yadav Asked to Get Abhishek Sharma Out of Bad Form Ahead of T20 WC 2026 Game vs Netherlands: 'There Was a Time...'

Ind vs Ned: India opener Abhishek Sharma's form has been concerning. The swashbuckling southpaw has not opened his account as well in his two outings. He registered a golden duck against the USA in India's T20 World Cup opener and then he missed the clash versus Namibia due to a bad stomach. He returned for the clash against Pakistan, but could not get off-the-mark as he perished for a four-ball duck. Now, as he gets ready to feature against the Netherlands - spotlight would be on him and he would also be a little nervous.

'Don't change Abhishek Sharma's game'

Former India cricketer Saddagopan Ramesh has asked captain Suryakumar Yadav to help Abhishek come out of this phase. Ramesh claimed that there was a time when Surya himself used to alternate between a duck and a half-century and hence is the right person to guide the lefty opener.

"There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav also used to alternate between a duck and a half-century. So the captain himself, Suryakumar Yadav, can teach Abhishek Sharma how to come out of this. But don't change Abhishek Sharma's game. Because if there's a path to reach a final in the World Cup, the thought should be that Abhishek Sharma just needs to win two or three matches singlehandedly," Ramesh said on Star Sports.

Will India Change Playing XI?