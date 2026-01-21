Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Fourth Player To Achieve Elusive Career Milestone During IND vs NZ 1st T20I

India vs New Zealand: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav became the fourth player to play 100 or more T20Is for his country. The ace Indian batter achieved this landmark during the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter has amassed 2788 runs in 93 innings at an average of 35.29, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries. Suryakumar is also the third-highest run-getter for India in the shortest format.

The 35-year-old Suryakumar joined the elite list of Hardik Pandya (125 matches), Virat Kohli (125 matches) and Rohit Sharma (159 matches), who have played the most T20Is for India.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to field first against Team India in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will help both countries prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month in India and Sri Lanka.

Santner said it is a good wicket and they will try to take advantage early.

"Looks like a good wicket, will see if it does anything early. Last week was special. It's a new series, great prep for the World Cup. All have been playing, be it for the national side or franchises. Three seamers - Clarke to debut, Jamieson and Duffy. There are many spinners. Bracewell still has a calf niggle," Santner said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India captain Suryakumar said Shreyas, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are missing out. "We were looking to play, and there was a bit of dew at 8:30 pm (yesterday). We've been doing a lot right, and the atmosphere is positive in the dressing room. Shreyas, Harshit, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones from the squad missing out."

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.