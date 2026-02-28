Suryakumar Yadav Credits Crucial Factor Behind India's Clinical 72-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe In Super 8

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai | Image: AP

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up that video analysis was one key factor behind their victory over Zimbabwe in their recent T20 World Cup Super 8 tie.

The Indian cricket team's batting order encountered critical difficulties, with opener Abhishek Sharma facing three consecutive ducks. The shambolic collapse during key outings severely affected the team's performance.

Before their clinical win over Zimbabwe in Chennai, India suffered a monumental defeat at the hands of South Africa in their first Super 8 tie, making their qualification for the semi-final difficult.

Suryakymar Yadav Credits Team Video Analyst For Morale Boost

SKY revealed that following their loss to South Africa, the team drew immense positivity from the slides made by the team's video analyst.

The slides featured every player's performance over the past year, helping build encouragement among the players.

The Indian T20I skipper added that it was heartening to witness the batters' contributions from the top till number seven in Chepauk.

"I think we wanted to leave everything behind. We didn't think too much about what we did in the league stage or what we did in the last game in Ahmedabad.

"But thoroughly, we had a slide which our video analyst had made for all the batters and all the bowlers, showing what we did over the year. We saw that slide and took a lot of positivity from that. And when we came here, I think with contributions from all the batters from top till number seven, I think it was heartening to see," Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

Tilak Also Voices Over Video Analysis Of Team's Performance

Just like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma too had nothing but praise for the morale-boosting video analysis that revived their performance against Zimbabwe.

The Indian cricketer said the team gained confidence by watching their past performances in T20Is and agreed to stay positive and play with a good mindset.

Team India's next Super 8 encounter against the West Indies is a practical do-or-die affair, as the winner would advance to the semifinal. The loser's T20 World Cup campaign will come to an end.